Maharashtra Court Acquits Trio Accused of Forcing Woman into Prostitution

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district acquitted three individuals accused of forcing a woman into prostitution, citing inadequate evidence from the prosecution. The individuals, under the scrutiny of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and POCSO, were found not guilty due to unreliable victim testimony and lack of substantial proof of wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:07 IST
Maharashtra Court Acquits Trio Accused of Forcing Woman into Prostitution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling in Maharashtra's Thane district, a court acquitted three individuals accused of coercing a woman into prostitution, highlighting major flaws in the prosecution's argument.

Special judge D S Deshmukh, on September 30, cleared the accused under charges framed by the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

The court demonstrated that the prosecution could not substantiate the claims against Saumyajit Narendra Singh, Najma Saumyajit Singh, and Ismail Rashidali Mandal. Judge Deshmukh noted the inconsistency in the victim's testimony, emphasizing the absence of evidence that suggested the accused profited from or induced the victim into prostitution, leading to their acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

