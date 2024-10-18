Left Menu

UN Criticizes Israeli Tactics in West Bank

The United Nations has criticized Israel for its aggressive tactics in the West Bank, where nine Palestinians were killed in a week. Concerns arise over excessive force, as Israeli forces claim those killed were involved in attacks.

UN Criticizes Israeli Tactics in West Bank
The United Nations has issued a strong condemnation of Israel's use of what it labels as "war-like" tactics in the occupied West Bank.

In a press briefing in Geneva, spokesperson Jens Laerke highlighted concerns about the excessive use of force by Israeli forces, which has led to nine Palestinian deaths within the span of a week, from October 8 to 14.

This includes the killing of one child, with Israeli forces alleging that most of the deceased were involved in attacks against Israelis.

