Escalating Tensions: Netanyahu Vows to Continue Wars in Gaza and Lebanon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to persevere with Israel's military efforts in Gaza and Lebanon, dampening hopes that the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could lead to a resolution. His announcement comes as Lebanese militant group Hezbollah vows to intensify fighting, backed by Iran's continued support.

Yahya Sinwar, accused of orchestrating the October 2023 attack on Israel, was killed in an Israeli operation in Gaza—a significant moment in the ongoing conflict. Despite Sinwar's demise, Netanyahu insists the war will persist until hostages held by Hamas are freed, citing a chance to disrupt the activities of Iran and its allies.

Western leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, had hoped Sinwar's death would pave the way for ceasefire talks. However, Netanyahu's resolve, coupled with ongoing hostilities, suggests a diplomatic resolution remains distant. The conflict continues to escalate, with significant loss of life and regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)