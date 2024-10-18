Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Criticizes Global Silence on Hindu Rights Violations

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses human rights violations against Hindus in India's neighborhood, criticizing the global community's lack of response. In his speech at the National Human Rights Commission, he calls for action against forces attempting to tarnish India's reputation and emphasizes India's commitment to human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns over the human rights violations against Hindus in neighboring countries, condemning the global silence on the issue. Speaking at the National Human Rights Commission's foundation day celebrations, he criticized international moral preachers for their inaction.

Dhankhar highlighted the atrocities faced by Hindus, urging reflection on the severity of these incidents. He emphasized India's strong stance on human rights and cautioned against forces that aim to tarnish its image with false narratives. Dhankhar also argued against the misuse of human rights as a tool in foreign policy.

The Vice President pointed to historic events like Partition and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as reminders of the fragility of liberty. He stressed the need for India to counteract international scrutiny that unfairly paints the nation in a negative light. He expressed discontent with global indices undermining India's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

