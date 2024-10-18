Left Menu

Barnier and Tajani Forge New Era in EU Immigration Policy

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani meet at the border to strengthen cooperation against illegal immigration amidst previous tensions. Their past roles as European commissioners foster hope for better relations as they aim to address immigration challenges within the EU.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political move, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani are set to meet at the border between their countries on Friday. The meeting aims to consolidate efforts to combat illegal immigration, a subject that has previously strained relations between the two EU nations.

The past roles of Barnier and Tajani as European commissioners foster optimism for strengthening ties. Amidst recent political tensions, particularly following Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's criticism and France's new conservative government under Barnier, this collaboration marks a potential turning point in EU immigration policy.

The discussions set to occur in Menton highlight an initiative to unify efforts against illegal immigration. While numbers of irregular migrants have decreased since the 2015 crisis, the EU remains committed to using various measures to expedite the return of migrants entering illegally. Barnier's involvement underscores France's strategic role in European affairs.

