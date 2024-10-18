Left Menu

Lebanese PM Rebukes Iran Over Controversial Remarks

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister rebuked Iran over comments made by an Iranian official regarding negotiations with France to implement U.N. Resolution 1701. The resolution involves the removal of non-state military presence in southern Lebanon. The PM termed the remarks as interference in Lebanon's affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:48 IST
Lebanese PM Rebukes Iran Over Controversial Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a rare criticism of Iran on Friday, responding to comments made by a senior Iranian official. The remarks suggested Tehran's willingness to negotiate with France to enforce United Nations Resolution 1701 in Lebanon.

This resolution, crucial for maintaining peace, calls for the demilitarization of southern Lebanon, restricting military presence to the Lebanese state alone. Mikati's reaction underscores the sensitivity surrounding Iran's influence, particularly given its backing of Hezbollah, which is engaged in ongoing conflicts with Israel.

Mikati requested Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to summon Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in Beirut, condemning the comments as unwarranted meddling in Lebanon's affairs and pushing back against any attempt to place Lebanon under foreign guardianship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024