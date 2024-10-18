Lebanese PM Rebukes Iran Over Controversial Remarks
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister rebuked Iran over comments made by an Iranian official regarding negotiations with France to implement U.N. Resolution 1701. The resolution involves the removal of non-state military presence in southern Lebanon. The PM termed the remarks as interference in Lebanon's affairs.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a rare criticism of Iran on Friday, responding to comments made by a senior Iranian official. The remarks suggested Tehran's willingness to negotiate with France to enforce United Nations Resolution 1701 in Lebanon.
This resolution, crucial for maintaining peace, calls for the demilitarization of southern Lebanon, restricting military presence to the Lebanese state alone. Mikati's reaction underscores the sensitivity surrounding Iran's influence, particularly given its backing of Hezbollah, which is engaged in ongoing conflicts with Israel.
Mikati requested Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to summon Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in Beirut, condemning the comments as unwarranted meddling in Lebanon's affairs and pushing back against any attempt to place Lebanon under foreign guardianship.
