Left Menu

Turkey's Strategic Moves in Syria: A Tense Tug-of-War with Israel

Turkey's plans to establish a military presence in Syria have been met with Israeli air strikes, heightening regional tensions. Ankara's assessments of air bases coincided with Israel's attacks, indicating the fraught geopolitical landscape. Turkey aims to support a new Syrian government, while Israel seeks to limit Ankara's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:37 IST
Turkey's Strategic Moves in Syria: A Tense Tug-of-War with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey's intentions to deploy forces in Syria as part of a joint defense pact have met substantial resistance. Israeli air strikes targeted the potential bases, reflecting deepening tensions between these influential regional powers.

Ankara's assessment of Syrian air bases was reportedly aimed at supporting a new government post-Bashar al-Assad's downfall. However, Israel's heavy strikes, despite Turkish reassurances, underline the fragile dynamics at play.

Sources, who spoke anonymously, highlighted the recent visits by Turkish teams to assess infrastructure and plans, now complicated by the Israeli strikes. Diplomatic balancing continues as Turkey reassures the U.S. of its stabilizing intentions, even as ideological divides with Israel persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025