Turkey's Strategic Moves in Syria: A Tense Tug-of-War with Israel

Turkey's intentions to deploy forces in Syria as part of a joint defense pact have met substantial resistance. Israeli air strikes targeted the potential bases, reflecting deepening tensions between these influential regional powers.

Ankara's assessment of Syrian air bases was reportedly aimed at supporting a new government post-Bashar al-Assad's downfall. However, Israel's heavy strikes, despite Turkish reassurances, underline the fragile dynamics at play.

Sources, who spoke anonymously, highlighted the recent visits by Turkish teams to assess infrastructure and plans, now complicated by the Israeli strikes. Diplomatic balancing continues as Turkey reassures the U.S. of its stabilizing intentions, even as ideological divides with Israel persist.

