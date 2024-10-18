Left Menu

Reeves Champions Stability on Global Finance Stage

Rachel Reeves, Britain's finance minister, will emphasize economic stability at the IMF's annual meetings in Washington. Her approach focuses on closing past financial upheavals, building investor confidence, and preparing Labour's upcoming budget to enhance public investment and address global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:57 IST
Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves, the new finance minister of Britain, is set to highlight a commitment to economic stability during her inaugural visit to the IMF's annual meetings in Washington. This comes as a way to rebuild investor confidence following previous financial turmoil.

Unlike her Conservative predecessor, Reeves seeks to distance her administration from the fiscal policies that led to a sharp drop in bond prices and political fallout. Reeves is preparing to introduce Labour's first budget in 14 years, aimed at increasing taxes for higher governmental spending while borrowing for long-term investments.

The global focus will be on the UK's fiscal strategies, particularly with maturity investment needs in the EU and U.S. The meetings will also coincide with discussions on Britain's stance on international trade relations, amid the looming U.S. elections and ongoing tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

