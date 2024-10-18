North Korean Troops Join Russia's Eastern Front: A New Alliance in the Ukraine War

North Korea has reinforced its military alliance with Russia by deploying 1,500 special forces troops to the country's far east, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS). This move marks an escalation, potentially leading to North Korean involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The NIS confirmed the shipment of artillery, ballistic missiles, and anti-tank rockets from North Korea to Russia. Over eight million artillery rounds have been sent since August. This confirmation aligns with South Korea's ongoing monitoring of military collaboration between the two nations.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency meeting, highlighting concerns over the closer military ties between North Korea and Russia. The international community views this development as a heightened security threat. South Korea pledges to respond using all available resources but has not detailed specific actions.

