Left Menu

Kenya's Political Turmoil: Court Blocks Deputy Appointment Amidst Power Struggle

Kenya faces political instability as President Ruto's appointment of new deputy, Kithure Kindiki, is halted by a court pending a case review on the impeachment of former deputy Rigathi Gachagua. This follows significant protests and a Senate vote upholding Gachagua's impeachment on charges he denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:07 IST
Kenya's Political Turmoil: Court Blocks Deputy Appointment Amidst Power Struggle

In a dramatic turn of events, a Kenyan court has temporarily blocked the appointment of Kithure Kindiki as the country's deputy president. This decision comes after President William Ruto appointed the interior minister to the post, following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua.

The high court's ruling adds another layer to the ongoing political unrest in Kenya, which has seen significant protests against tax hikes and governmental actions. The suspension of Kindiki's appointment will remain in effect until a judicial bench reviews the matter on October 24.

Gachagua, the first Kenyan deputy president to be impeached, faces serious charges, including constitutional violations and instigating ethnic discord, which he dismisses as politically motivated. With the nation's political landscape in flux, questions loom over the future leadership as legal battles ensue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024