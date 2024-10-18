Kenya's Political Turmoil: Court Blocks Deputy Appointment Amidst Power Struggle
Kenya faces political instability as President Ruto's appointment of new deputy, Kithure Kindiki, is halted by a court pending a case review on the impeachment of former deputy Rigathi Gachagua. This follows significant protests and a Senate vote upholding Gachagua's impeachment on charges he denies.
In a dramatic turn of events, a Kenyan court has temporarily blocked the appointment of Kithure Kindiki as the country's deputy president. This decision comes after President William Ruto appointed the interior minister to the post, following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua.
The high court's ruling adds another layer to the ongoing political unrest in Kenya, which has seen significant protests against tax hikes and governmental actions. The suspension of Kindiki's appointment will remain in effect until a judicial bench reviews the matter on October 24.
Gachagua, the first Kenyan deputy president to be impeached, faces serious charges, including constitutional violations and instigating ethnic discord, which he dismisses as politically motivated. With the nation's political landscape in flux, questions loom over the future leadership as legal battles ensue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
