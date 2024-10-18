Left Menu

Supreme Court's Mandate: Eradicating the Social Evil of Child Marriages

The Supreme Court has issued comprehensive directions to eradicate child marriages, terming it a social evil and a criminal offense. The court emphasized the need for specialized enforcement officers and intersectional approaches to address root causes like poverty and gender inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:10 IST
Supreme Court's Mandate: Eradicating the Social Evil of Child Marriages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has described child marriages as a 'sobering social evil' and issued a series of directives to the central and state governments for combating the issue. The detailed 141-page judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The court pointed out that child marriage constitutes a criminal offense and highlighted the challenges posed by conflicting interpretations of personal laws and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amending) Bill 2021 remains pending in Parliament, aiming to clarify the law's supremacy over personal laws.

The court called for the appointment of dedicated Child Marriage Prohibition Officers at the district level and the creation of specialized police units. It emphasized the need for an intersectional approach that considers factors increasing early marriage risks, and urged awareness and preventive strategies addressing poverty and gender inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024