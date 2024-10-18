Left Menu

Satyamev Jayate: Triumph of Truth as Satyendar Jain Granted Bail

AAP leaders celebrate bail granted to Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, viewing it as a defeat for BJP's alleged conspiracy. Jain, previously arrested by the ED, received bail after prolonged confinement and delays in trial. The decision is hailed as a victory for truth and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:36 IST
Satyamev Jayate echoed among Aam Aadmi Party ministers as a court granted bail to their senior member, Satyendar Jain, in a money laundering case. AAP leaders declared the decision a defeat of BJP's purported conspiracy against them.

Jain, a former health minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022. The Rouse Avenue court's bail decision cited trial delays and Jain's lengthy imprisonment. AAP lauded the decision, highlighting Jain's contributions to Delhi's health sector, particularly the establishment of Mohalla Clinics.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders praised the payout, questioning Jain's detention amidst multiple unfounded raids. The court's ruling sheds light on ongoing political disputes involving various AAP leaders facing ED and CBI investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

