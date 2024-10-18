Toxic Foam and Delhi's Ongoing Water Woes
The BJP criticizes the AAP-led Delhi government for the persistent pollution in the Yamuna River, highlighted by toxic foam that poses health risks. Despite past promises, pollution remains high, endangering public health and the environment. The BJP demands immediate action to prevent further damage.
On Friday, the BJP strongly criticized the AAP-led Delhi government, blaming it for the Yamuna River's ongoing pollution crisis characterized by toxic foam that poses significant health risks.
Videos on social media this week show the river enveloped in white froth, raising alarm as experts warn of impending health hazards, especially during the upcoming festive season.
Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary, pointed to the unfulfilled promises of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arguing that the unchecked pollution exemplifies the current administration's failure to protect water resources and public health.
