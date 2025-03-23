Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Disregard for Freedom Fighters' Legacy

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal criticizes BJP for ignoring the legacy of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar at 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event. He accuses the ruling party of failing to fulfill its promises and vows AAP will continue its mission inspired by freedom fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:52 IST
Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Disregard for Freedom Fighters' Legacy
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of ignoring the legacy of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Bhimrao Ambedkar, criticizing them during a public event in Delhi.

Speaking at the 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event, Kejriwal explained that his party's political journey is inspired by the dreams of these revered figures. He condemned the removal of their portraits by the BJP from government facilities just 48 hours into their power in Delhi.

Kejriwal further criticised the BJP's restrictions on free bus rides for women and accused the party of not delivering on its promises, emphasizing AAP's role as the primary opposition against such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025