Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Disregard for Freedom Fighters' Legacy

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of ignoring the legacy of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Bhimrao Ambedkar, criticizing them during a public event in Delhi.

Speaking at the 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event, Kejriwal explained that his party's political journey is inspired by the dreams of these revered figures. He condemned the removal of their portraits by the BJP from government facilities just 48 hours into their power in Delhi.

Kejriwal further criticised the BJP's restrictions on free bus rides for women and accused the party of not delivering on its promises, emphasizing AAP's role as the primary opposition against such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)