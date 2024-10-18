High-Stakes Threat: Salman Khan Faces Extortion Demand
Mumbai's traffic police received a threat demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The message, sent via WhatsApp, triggered legal action and investigation by local police after initial findings by the Crime Branch. Previously, Khan faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:37 IST
- India
Mumbai traffic police received a significant threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood star Salman Khan, according to an official statement on Friday.
A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed at Worli police station for threat and extortion, after the city's traffic control received the message via their WhatsApp helpline on Thursday afternoon.
Though the Crime Branch was initially tasked with the investigation, it was transferred to local police when deemed non-serious. Notably, Khan has been a past target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who plotted his assassination in June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
