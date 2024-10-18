Youth Must Champion Economic Nationalism, Urges VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Leadership Summit 2024 in Mohali, called for a leadership model deeply rooted in nationalism, prioritizing the nation’s interests and economic self-reliance. He stressed the importance of keeping the country at the center of all endeavors to serve the greater national good, especially in the context of India’s growing influence on the global stage.

Highlighting the need for innovation within India, the Vice-President proposed initiatives such as "Research in India, Innovate in India, and Design in India," emphasizing that economic nationalism is essential for sustainable growth. Expressing concern over the large-scale export of raw materials, he urged industries to focus on value addition before exporting, thus retaining wealth and resources within the country. "We must develop economic ethics that prioritize value addition before exporting our raw materials," Shri Dhankhar said.

At the summit, he underscored India's rise as pivotal to global peace, stability, and harmony, stating that India's growth does not aspire for domination but for global public good. Addressing leadership in what he termed "India's century," he stressed the need for next-generation leaders capable of driving innovation, problem-solving, and forming partnerships to address both domestic and global challenges.

The Vice-President raised concerns about the increasing trend of youth being influenced by foreign fellowships, visiting programs, and university affiliations, which, he warned, are used to indoctrinate young leaders. “It’s like giving hard sugar to a diabetic patient,” he said, comparing the indoctrination process to creating adversaries from within. He warned that these programs can manipulate young minds, brainwashing them into following anti-national narratives. He encouraged educational institutions to incorporate nationalism as a core component in leadership programs to help protect young leaders from being influenced by external forces.

"An individual committed to nationalism will be able to stand on his own, even if part of these programs, and neutralize such indoctrination efforts," Shri Dhankhar added, emphasizing that a strong sense of national pride and commitment is critical for resisting external influences.

Shri Dhankhar also highlighted India’s unique democratic structure, which extends leadership to the grassroots level through constitutionally mandated systems at village and municipal levels. He stressed that this grassroots leadership model is key to ensuring that democracy thrives in all corners of the nation.

Praising the global impact of Indian talent, the Vice-President said that Indian professionals, especially corporate heads, are increasingly dominant in global leadership. He pointed out India’s remarkable transformation over the last decade, noting the country’s emergence as a $4 trillion economy with 8% growth potential, significant infrastructure developments, including four new airports and metro systems annually, and the creation of 500 million bank accounts in record time. Additionally, he highlighted India’s role as a digital leader, with 6.5 billion digital transactions being made monthly.

Shri Dhankhar emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, reassuring the youth that the country’s governance has been freed of corruption, allowing them to fully exploit their potential. He encouraged the younger generation to embrace their roles as future leaders, urging them to serve as ambassadors of economic nationalism and dedicate themselves to the nation’s progress.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Punjab Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Bharti Enterprises Vice-Chairman Shri Rakesh Bharti Mittal, and ISB Dean Shri Madan Pillutla.