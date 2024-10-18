Gujarat HC Grants Brief Jail Meet for Asaram's Son
The Gujarat High Court allowed Narayan Sai, imprisoned for rape, to visit his ailing father Asaram in Jodhpur jail. The court rejected Sai's plea for temporary bail but permitted a four-hour visit on humanitarian grounds, ensuring police protection due to potential public disorder from Asaram's followers.
The Gujarat High Court has authorized a brief meeting between rape convict Narayan Sai and his father, self-styled godman Asaram, who is also imprisoned. The visit will take place in Jodhpur jail.
Sai had requested a 30-day temporary bail to attend to his 86-year-old father, citing critical health conditions. However, the court limited the visit to four hours, emphasizing considerations of public safety.
The court ordered that Sai, currently held in Surat jail, should bear his travel and security expenses. The visit will occur under strict police escort, including senior officers, to prevent any public disorder.
