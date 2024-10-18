Left Menu

Israel’s Strategy: Redrawing Borders Amidst Regional Tensions

The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar represents a major victory for Israel as it seeks to secure its borders against future threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, and their backer Iran. As regional tensions rise, Israel aims to establish irreversible security measures ahead of upcoming U.S. elections.

Updated: 18-10-2024 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar marks a key milestone in its bid to reshape the geopolitical landscape in its favor. The campaign seeks strategic gains that extend beyond the battlefield, insiders say, aiming to fortify borders and influence regional dynamics.

In a move to eradicate threats, Israeli forces intensify operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The military campaigns also aim to implement de facto buffer zones. With U.S. elections approaching, Israel rapidly advances its strategy, creating facts on the ground before a new administration takes charge.

Despite international pressure, Israel accelerates military actions to push back Hezbollah from its northern frontier. Diplomats highlight Israel's broader ambitions beyond immediate victories, emphasizing its resolve to reshape regional power balances while grappling with international reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

