Israel's elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar marks a key milestone in its bid to reshape the geopolitical landscape in its favor. The campaign seeks strategic gains that extend beyond the battlefield, insiders say, aiming to fortify borders and influence regional dynamics.

In a move to eradicate threats, Israeli forces intensify operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The military campaigns also aim to implement de facto buffer zones. With U.S. elections approaching, Israel rapidly advances its strategy, creating facts on the ground before a new administration takes charge.

Despite international pressure, Israel accelerates military actions to push back Hezbollah from its northern frontier. Diplomats highlight Israel's broader ambitions beyond immediate victories, emphasizing its resolve to reshape regional power balances while grappling with international reactions.

