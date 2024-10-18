Left Menu

Justice Awaits: Odisha Police Under Scrutiny

Odisha Police's Crime Branch has concluded polygraph tests on five officers linked to the alleged torture of an army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancée. The judicial commission, led by Justice C R Dash, has been updated on these proceedings. Tests on former IIC Dinakrushna Mishra have also been completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:52 IST
Justice Awaits: Odisha Police Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police disclosed on Friday to the judicial commission, led by Justice C R Dash, that polygraph tests involving five police personnel, linked to the alleged torture of an army officer and sexual assault of his fiancée in custody, are finalized.

Further updates were given that brain mapping and narco-analysis tests had been carried out on former Bharatpur Police Station IIC, Dinakrushna Mishra, at a facility in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

These steps follow allegations that the army officer and his fiancée faced brutality at Bharatpur police station while attempting to file a road rage complaint on September 15. The implicated officers are currently suspended, and the case awaits further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024