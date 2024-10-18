Justice Awaits: Odisha Police Under Scrutiny

The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police disclosed on Friday to the judicial commission, led by Justice C R Dash, that polygraph tests involving five police personnel, linked to the alleged torture of an army officer and sexual assault of his fiancée in custody, are finalized.

Further updates were given that brain mapping and narco-analysis tests had been carried out on former Bharatpur Police Station IIC, Dinakrushna Mishra, at a facility in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

These steps follow allegations that the army officer and his fiancée faced brutality at Bharatpur police station while attempting to file a road rage complaint on September 15. The implicated officers are currently suspended, and the case awaits further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)