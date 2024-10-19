Mumbai's Political Murder Plot Unveiled

Mumbai police have made significant progress in the investigation of former MLA Baba Siddique's murder, having apprehended five more suspects. Initially, these individuals demanded Rs 50 lakh for the assassination but withdrew their participation following a financial disagreement and consideration of the political clout held by Siddique.

Despite backing out of the murder plot, these suspects reportedly facilitated the crime by providing firearms and logistical assistance to those responsible for the fatal shooting. This recent development brings the total number of arrests in the case to nine, with three key culprits still at large.

The suspects, Nitin Gautam Sapre, Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi, Pradeep Dattu Thombre, Chetan Dilip Pardhi, and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia, were allegedly in contact with conspirators Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar. Police are probing connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)