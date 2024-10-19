Left Menu

Mumbai's Political Murder Plot Unveiled

The Mumbai police have arrested five individuals in connection with the murder of former MLA Baba Siddique. These suspects allegedly demanded 50 lakh rupees for the assassination but later backed out due to payment disagreements and Siddique's political influence. Nevertheless, they provided logistical support to the actual shooters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have made significant progress in the investigation of former MLA Baba Siddique's murder, having apprehended five more suspects. Initially, these individuals demanded Rs 50 lakh for the assassination but withdrew their participation following a financial disagreement and consideration of the political clout held by Siddique.

Despite backing out of the murder plot, these suspects reportedly facilitated the crime by providing firearms and logistical assistance to those responsible for the fatal shooting. This recent development brings the total number of arrests in the case to nine, with three key culprits still at large.

The suspects, Nitin Gautam Sapre, Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi, Pradeep Dattu Thombre, Chetan Dilip Pardhi, and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia, were allegedly in contact with conspirators Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar. Police are probing connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

