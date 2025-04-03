Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Drunk Driving

Mumbai Police is intensifying its crackdown on drunk driving, with plans to register criminal cases against offenders amidst a significant rise in such incidents.

A new notification issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare mandates the impounding of licenses and seizure of vehicles of drunk drivers.

The enforcement comes as the city grapples with a 269% spike in cases, necessitating stricter punishments under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)