Left Menu

Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Drunk Driving

In response to the rising cases of drunk driving, Mumbai Police has decided to register criminal cases against offenders. Licenses will be impounded and vehicles seized. Statistics show a significant increase in drunk driving incidents, prompting the traffic department to enforce stricter penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:04 IST
Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Drunk Driving
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police is intensifying its crackdown on drunk driving, with plans to register criminal cases against offenders amidst a significant rise in such incidents.

A new notification issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare mandates the impounding of licenses and seizure of vehicles of drunk drivers.

The enforcement comes as the city grapples with a 269% spike in cases, necessitating stricter punishments under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025