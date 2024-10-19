Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Rock Mysuru: Enforcement Raids Target MUDA Over Land Allotments

The Directorate of Enforcement is conducting raids at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority office, investigating allegations of corruption involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in the allotment of 14 sites. The raids follow unsatisfactory responses to questions about land policies, as outlined in a Lokayukta FIR.

The Directorate of Enforcement continued its raids at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office for the second consecutive day on Saturday in connection with alleged corruption linked to land allotments involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi.

A team of officials, along with CRPF security personnel, barred entry to outsiders as they scoured several locations, including the MUDA office, its Tehsil office, and the premises of Devaraju, another accused party, in Kengeri, Bengaluru.

The probe comes after the agency received unsatisfactory responses from MUDA regarding over three dozen questions related to land acquisition and allotment. The Enforcement Directorate filed an enforcement case information report, taking cues from a Lokayukta FIR that named the CM and others over the contentious allotment in Mysuru's prime locales.

