Money Laundering and Land Grab Controversy Engulfs Former MP Satyanarayana

The Enforcement Directorate raided properties linked to former YSRCP MP M V V Satyanarayana in Andhra Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation related to a land grab case. Allegations include the fraudulent acquisition of land designated for senior citizens and orphans. Satyanarayana lost the 2024 elections.

19-10-2024
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Saturday at the properties of M V V Satyanarayana, a former YSRCP MP and noted Telugu film producer, in Andhra Pradesh. The operation is part of a probe into money laundering connected to a land grab case, official sources reported.

Raids were carried out at five locations in Visakhapatnam, including those belonging to Satyanarayana and an auditor. This follows an FIR filed by the Visakhapatnam police on June 22 against Satyanarayana and others on charges of unlawfully seizing government land intended for a residential project for senior citizens and orphans.

The complaint originated from Ch Jagadeeswarudu, who alleged that after engaging an auditor, his project was derailed by fraudulent practices, threatening behavior, and document misappropriation by Satyanarayana and associates. The ED is investigating these serious claims and has commenced searches at relevant premises.

