Preserving the People's Court: CJI's Call for Balance

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has called for the preservation of the Supreme Court's role as a people's court for future generations. Addressing the first Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association Conference in South Goa, he stated that while the institution should not function as an Opposition within Parliament, it must remain open to critique regarding legal inconsistencies or errors.

The CJI highlighted the significance of understanding the court's functions without bias towards case outcomes. He underscored the necessity for judges to possess independence and decide based on case-by-case assessments of legal doctrines and specific situations. He acknowledged the challenge posed by public perception, where favorable rulings are lauded, and unfavorable ones denigrated.

Chandrachud also pointed out the Supreme Court's technological strides, such as e-filing and live-streaming proceedings, which have democratized access to the justice system. The CJI emphasized that live-streaming has shifted perceptions by allowing people to witness the court's handling of cases concerning ordinary citizens, thus broadening understanding and trust in the institution.

