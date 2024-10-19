Left Menu

Preserving the People's Court: CJI's Call for Balance

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud emphasized the need to preserve the Supreme Court's role as a people's court, clarifying that it should not act as an opposition in Parliament. He advocated for critical analysis of legal doctrines while recognizing the importance of technological advancements, such as e-filing and live-streaming, to make justice accessible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:47 IST
Preserving the People's Court: CJI's Call for Balance
Chief Justice of India
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has called for the preservation of the Supreme Court's role as a people's court for future generations. Addressing the first Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association Conference in South Goa, he stated that while the institution should not function as an Opposition within Parliament, it must remain open to critique regarding legal inconsistencies or errors.

The CJI highlighted the significance of understanding the court's functions without bias towards case outcomes. He underscored the necessity for judges to possess independence and decide based on case-by-case assessments of legal doctrines and specific situations. He acknowledged the challenge posed by public perception, where favorable rulings are lauded, and unfavorable ones denigrated.

Chandrachud also pointed out the Supreme Court's technological strides, such as e-filing and live-streaming proceedings, which have democratized access to the justice system. The CJI emphasized that live-streaming has shifted perceptions by allowing people to witness the court's handling of cases concerning ordinary citizens, thus broadening understanding and trust in the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024