Doctors' Hunger Strike Intensifies in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the situation surrounding junior doctors has reached a critical juncture as their hunger strike demanding justice for a deceased colleague gains momentum. The doctors are urging for government intervention by October 21 to address serious concerns about workplace safety and facility improvements. Currently, six doctors have been hospitalized as their health deteriorated amid the prolonged protest.

The group, stationed in Esplanade, is urging immediate action from state authorities, threatening to escalate their protest to a statewide strike on October 22 if their demands are not met by the stipulated deadline. Among their key demands are the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam and the implementation of centralized systems for hospital referrals and bed vacancy monitoring.

In a show of solidarity, several prominent theatre individuals have participated in symbolic hunger strikes alongside the doctors. A large rally is planned for Sunday to pressure the government further. This strike follows an earlier 42-day work stoppage after the tragic incident at R G Kar hospital, which concluded with government assurances that remain unmet according to the striking doctors.

