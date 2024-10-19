Mob Justice in Vadodara: The Perils of Vigilante Action
In Vadodara, Gujarat, a man was killed and another injured after a mob attacked them, suspecting them of theft. The incident occurred while they were attempting to flee on a stolen two-wheeler. Police intervened, sustaining injuries. Both individuals had multiple pending theft cases.
In a tragic incident reflecting the dangers of mob justice, a 30-year-old man was killed while another suffered injuries in Vadodara, Gujarat. The event unfolded as a group of residents, suspecting the duo of theft, attacked them.
The chaos erupted around midnight near a Varasiya police station, as the accused attempted to escape on a stolen motorcycle. Police personnel were injured trying to control the situation, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya.
Both individuals, with multiple theft accusations against them, were pursued by locals who caught and assaulted them. One victim, Shahbaj Pathan, succumbed to his injuries, while Akram Tiliyawada is in treatment. Legal actions continue under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
