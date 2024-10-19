Left Menu

Tipra Motha's Stand: A Call for Justice and Development

Tipra Motha, led by Pradyot Debbarma, asserts its distinct ideology and commitment to fighting injustice. Amid controversy over a tribal man's death in police custody, Debbarma urges party workers to oppose crime and intolerance, emphasizing that the party's goal is development and communal harmony.

  • Country:
  • India

Pradyot Debbarma, the leader of Tipra Motha, reaffirmed the party's dedication to its unique ideology and its mission to combat injustice. In a firm statement, Debbarma clarified that Tipra Motha exists as an independent entity and not as a secondary support to any other political group.

Debbarma's remarks were in response to the uproar following the death of a tribal man, Badal Tripura, allegedly tortured in police custody in Manubazar. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, prompting a magisterial inquiry and the arrest of five police officers.

Debbarma called on Tipra Motha's members to vocally oppose crime and bigotry, emphasizing the importance of truth, development, and peace across all communities. Despite being an ally with the BJP, the party continues to champion its own core principles.

