Congress Slams Modi Government Over Anti-Farmer Policies

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of adopting anti-farmer policies. According to the party, adequate procurement of crops is not being conducted, and farmers are not receiving fair prices for their produce.

In a recent statement, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called the current administration's policies anti-farmer since Modi took office in 2014. He criticized the government for not providing a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), highlighting what he referred to as 'deception and fraud' against farmers.

Additionally, Congress media coordinator Abhay Dubey demanded a legal guarantee of MSP and a fixed support price for soybean crops in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh at Rs 6,000. Dubey also criticized the government's failure to heed calls for removing GST on agricultural equipment, as revealed by a Parliamentary report.

