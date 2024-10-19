Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Custodial Death in Tripura
The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) is scrutinizing the alleged custodial death of a tribal man, Badal Tripura, directing police to submit an interim report. The death has sparked protests, with activists accusing the commission of inaction in protecting human rights, demanding the chairman's resignation.
The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has initiated an inquiry into the alleged custodial death of a tribal man, instructing the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to submit an interim report within 15 days. The move follows the death of Badal Tripura, allegedly after police detention for theft.
The THRC's prompt response includes suspending five police personnel, citing prima facie human rights violations. The commission is set to review the case on November 5, emphasizing the need for urgent action as allegations suggest gross misconduct by law enforcement officials.
In a dramatic display of discontent, members of the Youth Congress, NSUI, and Mahila Congress besieged the THRC headquarters, condemning its perceived inaction. Criticism mounted as activists demanded accountability and the chairman's resignation, urging stronger defenses of human rights across Tripura.
