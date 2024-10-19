Left Menu

LPG Explosion Traps Two in Morena House Collapse

An LPG cylinder explosion is suspected to have caused a house collapse in Morena city, trapping two individuals. Rescue operations are underway, involving state disaster and local emergency teams. Authorities urge against rumor-mongering, dismissing claims of the explosion originating from a firecracker factory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:57 IST
LPG Explosion Traps Two in Morena House Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city on Saturday when a house collapsed, allegedly due to an LPG cylinder explosion, leaving two persons feared trapped inside, according to local police reports.

The unsettling incident unfolded around noon in the Islampura district. Swift response teams comprising the state disaster emergency response force (SDERF), fire brigade, and municipal authorities scrambled to the scene to initiate rescue operations.

Initial investigations point to an LPG cylinder explosion as the cause of the collapse. Meanwhile, authorities dismissed earlier media claims linking the explosion to a firecracker factory, and urged the public to refrain from spreading false information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024