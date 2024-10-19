LPG Explosion Traps Two in Morena House Collapse

Tragedy struck in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city on Saturday when a house collapsed, allegedly due to an LPG cylinder explosion, leaving two persons feared trapped inside, according to local police reports.

The unsettling incident unfolded around noon in the Islampura district. Swift response teams comprising the state disaster emergency response force (SDERF), fire brigade, and municipal authorities scrambled to the scene to initiate rescue operations.

Initial investigations point to an LPG cylinder explosion as the cause of the collapse. Meanwhile, authorities dismissed earlier media claims linking the explosion to a firecracker factory, and urged the public to refrain from spreading false information.

(With inputs from agencies.)