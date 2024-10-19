Left Menu

Drone Drama at Petrapole: Bangladeshi National Detained

A Bangladeshi man was detained by the BSF at Petrapole check post in West Bengal with a DJI RC2 Mini 4 Pro drone. He failed to provide valid documents for the drone, which is valued at Rs 90,000. The case has been transferred to Customs authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A Bangladeshi national was stopped by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Petrapole check post in West Bengal, caught with a drone lacking valid documentation. The incident occurred along the international border on a Friday morning.

The individual, carrying a Bangladeshi passport, was transporting a 'DJI RC2 Mini 4 Pro' drone, valued at Rs 90,000. Despite claiming it was for personal use, he couldn't provide the necessary documents required under Indian Customs regulations and DGCA guidelines.

The apprehended drone and its accessories have now been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

