Drone Drama at Petrapole: Bangladeshi National Detained

A Bangladeshi national was stopped by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Petrapole check post in West Bengal, caught with a drone lacking valid documentation. The incident occurred along the international border on a Friday morning.

The individual, carrying a Bangladeshi passport, was transporting a 'DJI RC2 Mini 4 Pro' drone, valued at Rs 90,000. Despite claiming it was for personal use, he couldn't provide the necessary documents required under Indian Customs regulations and DGCA guidelines.

The apprehended drone and its accessories have now been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)