Custodial Tragedy: Hanging in Police Station Toilet Sparks Investigation

A man named Matru Bind, accused of theft, was found dead in Shahganj police station's toilet, sparking an investigation. Officials are examining the circumstances and handling of the case following a complaint by Bind's wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:48 IST
  • India

An investigation is now underway after a man, Matru Bind, was found dead in custody at Shahganj police station. Bind, aged 56, allegedly took his own life by hanging himself in the station's toilet on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma stated that Bind was accused of stealing Rs 35,000 from Jamir Ahmed. Captured by locals, he was handed over to the authorities prior to his death. The incident has raised serious questions about the conduct and procedures within the police station.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra immediately visited the site to oversee the investigation. A case has been registered following a complaint by Bind's wife, and further inquiries are set to explore the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

