Custodial Tragedy: Hanging in Police Station Toilet Sparks Investigation

An investigation is now underway after a man, Matru Bind, was found dead in custody at Shahganj police station. Bind, aged 56, allegedly took his own life by hanging himself in the station's toilet on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma stated that Bind was accused of stealing Rs 35,000 from Jamir Ahmed. Captured by locals, he was handed over to the authorities prior to his death. The incident has raised serious questions about the conduct and procedures within the police station.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra immediately visited the site to oversee the investigation. A case has been registered following a complaint by Bind's wife, and further inquiries are set to explore the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

