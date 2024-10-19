Left Menu

Deadly Clash on New Ring Road: Young Man Killed in Violent Attack

A violent attack claimed the life of a 25-year-old man, Sunil Yogi, and injured his friend, Nikhil Vardhan, in Jawahar Nagar. Allegedly motivated by personal enmity, the assailants used sharp weapons and iron rods to assault the duo. Police are investigating, with suspects identified.

In a shocking incident of violence, a 25-year-old man was brutally killed, and his friend was injured in an attack by a group wielding sharp weapons and iron rods. The police announced the attack on Saturday, attributing it to a personal enmity.

The attack occurred on the New Ring Road to Dadabari stretch in Jawahar Nagar. The victims, Sunil Yogi and Nikhil Vardhan, were struck by assailants in a car and on a motorcycle, causing them to fall before being assaulted. Police stated that primary investigations indicate a personal grudge as the motive.

Upon reaching the crime scene, authorities transported the victims to a nearby hospital, where Yogi was declared dead. Vardhan, currently hospitalised, identified some attackers. A murder case is filed, and police efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.

