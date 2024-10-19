Deadly Clash on New Ring Road: Young Man Killed in Violent Attack

In a shocking incident of violence, a 25-year-old man was brutally killed, and his friend was injured in an attack by a group wielding sharp weapons and iron rods. The police announced the attack on Saturday, attributing it to a personal enmity.

The attack occurred on the New Ring Road to Dadabari stretch in Jawahar Nagar. The victims, Sunil Yogi and Nikhil Vardhan, were struck by assailants in a car and on a motorcycle, causing them to fall before being assaulted. Police stated that primary investigations indicate a personal grudge as the motive.

Upon reaching the crime scene, authorities transported the victims to a nearby hospital, where Yogi was declared dead. Vardhan, currently hospitalised, identified some attackers. A murder case is filed, and police efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)