Mritunjay Kumar Narayan to Lead India's Much-Delayed Census

Mritunjay Kumar Narayan's central deputation as Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India has been extended until August 2026. This extension sets the stage for him to oversee the postponed decadal census tasks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. New plans for the census are anticipated soon.

The central deputation of Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, serving as Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, has been extended until August 2026. This extension comes as India prepares to conduct its delayed decadal census.

Narayan, a 1995 batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been with the Ministry of Home Affairs since 2020. His tenure extension was confirmed by an official notification stating it could last until August 2026 or until further orders.

The census, initially scheduled for 2020, was postponed due to COVID-19. The government has yet to announce the new timetable for this crucial national exercise.

