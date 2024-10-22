Left Menu

Beirut Hospital Caught in Crossfire of Tensions

On Monday, Israeli jets struck a Hezbollah target near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, avoiding direct damage to the hospital. However, debris from the attack damaged the hospital's solar panels and facade, as the facility remains operational amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli jets struck a Hezbollah target near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut late on Monday, the military confirmed. The hospital itself was not targeted by the strike, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

During a press conference, hospital director Jihad Saadeh reported damage caused by nearby explosions. The main government hospital in Beirut suffered shattered windows and damage to its solar panels and facade from flying debris.

No casualties were reported among the staff, but rescue efforts continue in front of the hospital. Saadeh expressed the hospital's intention to remain operational despite the attack's proximity and threats faced by other medical facilities in Hezbollah-dominated areas of Beirut.

