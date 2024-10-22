Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Mobile Snatching Case
A court denied bail to Vikas Rawat, accused of snatching a mobile phone, citing it as an exception to the principle of 'bail is the rule.' Rawat, previously involved in similar cases, was caught immediately after the incident. The investigation remains incomplete, and the chargesheet is pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court has dismissed the bail application of a man accused of a mobile phone snatching incident, considering it an exception to the legal principle that favors granting bail.
The decision concerns Vikas Rawat, who allegedly committed the theft in the Madhu Vihar area. The court found the case merited deviation from standard bail practices due to Rawat's reported history of similar offenses.
The court highlighted the gravity of granting bail to repeat offenders and noted the importance of completing the investigation before deciding on bail. The chargesheet in the case is yet to be filed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement