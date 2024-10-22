Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Mobile Snatching Case

A local court has dismissed the bail application of a man accused of a mobile phone snatching incident, considering it an exception to the legal principle that favors granting bail.

The decision concerns Vikas Rawat, who allegedly committed the theft in the Madhu Vihar area. The court found the case merited deviation from standard bail practices due to Rawat's reported history of similar offenses.

The court highlighted the gravity of granting bail to repeat offenders and noted the importance of completing the investigation before deciding on bail. The chargesheet in the case is yet to be filed.

