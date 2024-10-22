Left Menu

Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Mobile Snatching Case

A court denied bail to Vikas Rawat, accused of snatching a mobile phone, citing it as an exception to the principle of 'bail is the rule.' Rawat, previously involved in similar cases, was caught immediately after the incident. The investigation remains incomplete, and the chargesheet is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:28 IST
Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Mobile Snatching Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has dismissed the bail application of a man accused of a mobile phone snatching incident, considering it an exception to the legal principle that favors granting bail.

The decision concerns Vikas Rawat, who allegedly committed the theft in the Madhu Vihar area. The court found the case merited deviation from standard bail practices due to Rawat's reported history of similar offenses.

The court highlighted the gravity of granting bail to repeat offenders and noted the importance of completing the investigation before deciding on bail. The chargesheet in the case is yet to be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024