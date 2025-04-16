Judge Blocks Deportation of Indian Student in Landmark Case
A US federal judge has temporarily halted the deportation of Krish Lal Isserdasani, an Indian student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who faced visa termination over a past arrest. The court's decision marks a significant legal victory for international students amidst tightening immigration policies.
A US federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration, preventing the deportation of Krish Lal Isserdasani, a 21-year-old Indian student. The decision comes in response to the abrupt termination of Isserdasani's student visa over a previous legal incident that was not pursued in court.
Isserdasani, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, faced visa revocation and potential deportation after a disorderly conduct arrest that did not result in charges. The termination of his Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) record threatened his graduation and future opportunities under the F-1 visa program.
The court's order highlights concerns surrounding immigration enforcement and the rights of international students. This case stands as a critical precedent amidst a broader immigration crackdown targeting international students associated with prestigious US institutions.
