Judge Blocks Deportation of Indian Student in Landmark Case

A US federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration, preventing the deportation of Krish Lal Isserdasani, a 21-year-old Indian student. The decision comes in response to the abrupt termination of Isserdasani's student visa over a previous legal incident that was not pursued in court.

Isserdasani, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, faced visa revocation and potential deportation after a disorderly conduct arrest that did not result in charges. The termination of his Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) record threatened his graduation and future opportunities under the F-1 visa program.

The court's order highlights concerns surrounding immigration enforcement and the rights of international students. This case stands as a critical precedent amidst a broader immigration crackdown targeting international students associated with prestigious US institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)