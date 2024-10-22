Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

A court in Ballia sentenced Sachin Rajbhar to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape of a minor Dalit girl. The judgment, delivered by Additional Session Judge Prathan Kant, included a Rs 40,000 fine, ensuring justice under multiple legal frameworks including the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

Ballia | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a court in Ballia has sentenced 22-year-old Sachin Rajbhar to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape of a minor. The crime, committed 13 months ago, involved a 16-year-old Dalit girl from the same village.

Upon receiving the complaint from the girl's father, the authorities promptly registered a case against Rajbhar under various legal statutes including the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Quraishi announced that the judgment was delivered by Additional Session Judge Prathan Kant, who not only sentenced Rajbhar to life but also imposed a financial penalty of Rs 40,000, marking a decisive moment in the pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

