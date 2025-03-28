Shocking Crime: College Student Allegedly Drugged, Raped, and Coerced into Religious Conversion
A 23-year-old man, Azad Ansari, was booked for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student and coercing her to convert religion and marry. The incident allegedly occurred after she was drugged on December 17 last year, and later blackmailed into going to Mumbai.
- India
A 23-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping and pushing a 19-year-old college student to convert her religion and marry him, police reported on Friday.
The accused, identified as Azad Ansari from Hardiya Jamin village, allegedly committed the crime last December by drugging and raping the student in a hotel.
Azad Ansari allegedly blackmailed the victim into traveling to Mumbai in March, where he pressured her to convert to Islam and marry. The victim's medical examination is underway as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
