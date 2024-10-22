Left Menu

Orban Advocates Pre-Entry Asylum Assessments for EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the necessity of assessing asylum applications before permitting entry into the European Union. He advocates for the establishment of hotspots in safe countries as a solution to illegal migration, an approach he claims is effective in Hungary.

Updated: 22-10-2024 17:46 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for asylum applications to be processed before individuals are allowed entry into the European Union. Speaking on Tuesday, Orban reiterated that this strategy, already in place in Hungary, is essential to curb illegal migration.

At a summit alongside Slovak and Serbian leaders, Orban proposed creating hotspots in secure countries, such as those in Africa, to handle migrant issues on a larger scale.

He emphasized that this model, implemented successfully in Hungary, offers a feasible solution to the challenges currently facing the EU regarding migration.

