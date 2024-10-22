Left Menu

Delhi Court Deliberates on Bail Plea for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan seeks bail from a Delhi court in a money laundering case. The court has asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond by October 29. Khan remains in judicial custody due to concerns he might influence witnesses. The case involves allegations of irregularities connected to the Wakf Board.

Updated: 22-10-2024 18:37 IST
A Delhi court has instructed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's bail plea in a money laundering case by October 29. This development follows Khan's legal team presenting the bail request before Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

Judge Gogne, upon receiving the application, provided a copy to the ED and extended Khan's judicial custody until November 5. The ED expressed concerns that Khan's release might lead to witness tampering and investigation obstruction.

Khan, who was arrested on September 2 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, faced questioning during a search of his residence. The investigation draws from FIRs related to Wakf Board irregularities and a disproportionate assets case.

