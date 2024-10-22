Streamlining Access: New Amendments to Disability Rights

The government has announced significant changes to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities rules, aiming to simplify and expedite the application process for disability certificates and Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Cards. These amendments are designed to enhance service efficiency and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Under the revised rules, applicants can submit their documentation via the UDID Portal, ensuring seamless communication with district medical authorities or their treatment facilities. Notably, the introduction of color-coded UDID cards—White, Yellow, and Blue—will indicate different disability levels, enhancing transparency and understanding for cardholders and relevant bodies.

Moreover, the government has stipulated a maximum of three months for issuing these documents following a diagnosis. They also emphasized that unresolved applications over two years will become inactive, pressing applicants to reapply. The amendments focus on permanent certificates for unchanged conditions and temporary ones for potentially improving cases, following a public feedback-driven review.

