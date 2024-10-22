Left Menu

Streamlining Access: New Amendments to Disability Rights

The government has implemented amendments to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities rules, simplifying the process of obtaining disability certificates and UDID cards. This involves applying via a dedicated portal, introducing color-coded UDID cards, and ensuring timely issuance of certificates. Permanent and temporary certificates cater to disability duration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:33 IST
Streamlining Access: New Amendments to Disability Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced significant changes to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities rules, aiming to simplify and expedite the application process for disability certificates and Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Cards. These amendments are designed to enhance service efficiency and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Under the revised rules, applicants can submit their documentation via the UDID Portal, ensuring seamless communication with district medical authorities or their treatment facilities. Notably, the introduction of color-coded UDID cards—White, Yellow, and Blue—will indicate different disability levels, enhancing transparency and understanding for cardholders and relevant bodies.

Moreover, the government has stipulated a maximum of three months for issuing these documents following a diagnosis. They also emphasized that unresolved applications over two years will become inactive, pressing applicants to reapply. The amendments focus on permanent certificates for unchanged conditions and temporary ones for potentially improving cases, following a public feedback-driven review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024