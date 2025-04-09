Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Resolution Against Waqf Act Amendments

On the final day of the Budget session, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to pass a resolution rejecting the recent amendments to the Waqf Act, urging the ruling alliance not to prolong political tensions.

Mehbooba criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's meeting with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, staged against the scenic backdrop of Asia's largest tulip garden, as a symbolic message undermining the voice of India's 24 crore Muslims.

As the National Conference dismissed opposition concerns, Mehbooba warned that Abdullah's actions further alienated the Muslim community, providing unintended legitimacy to policies perceived as ignoring their interests.

