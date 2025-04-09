Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Resolution Against Waqf Act Amendments
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti urged the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to pass a resolution rejecting recent Waqf Act amendments. The appeal coincides with the Budget session's final day, emphasizing political tensions. The National Conference dismisses opposition concerns as Mehbooba highlights community marginalization linked to recent political engagements.
On the final day of the Budget session, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to pass a resolution rejecting the recent amendments to the Waqf Act, urging the ruling alliance not to prolong political tensions.
Mehbooba criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's meeting with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, staged against the scenic backdrop of Asia's largest tulip garden, as a symbolic message undermining the voice of India's 24 crore Muslims.
As the National Conference dismissed opposition concerns, Mehbooba warned that Abdullah's actions further alienated the Muslim community, providing unintended legitimacy to policies perceived as ignoring their interests.
