Mumbai Police Enforces Sky Lantern Ban for Diwali Safety

The Mumbai police have prohibited the sale, storage, and flying of sky lanterns during Diwali as a precautionary measure. The ban, effective from October 23 to November 21, aims to ensure public safety and prevent misuse by anti-social elements.

Updated: 22-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:51 IST
Mumbai Police Enforces Sky Lantern Ban for Diwali Safety
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive move to enhance public safety during the festive season, the Mumbai police have announced a ban on the sale and flying of sky lanterns.

Authorities have invoked section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, with the prohibitory order effective from October 23 to November 21.

The decision underscores a commitment to public safety and aims to prevent potential misuse of lanterns by anti-social groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

