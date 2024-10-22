Left Menu

Iraq's Decisive Strike: ISIS Leader Eliminated

Iraq's PM announced the death of ISIS's leader in Iraq, Jassim al-Mazroui Abu Abdul Qader, during a military operation. With collaboration from international forces, much weaponry was seized. Meanwhile, an American-led coalition is set to conclude its mission by next year, ending two decades of military presence.

Iraq's Prime Minister confirmed on Tuesday the death of the Islamic State's top leader in Iraq, Jassim al-Mazroui Abu Abdul Qader, along with eight senior figures. This success was achieved in a military operation spearheaded by counterterrorism and national security forces in the Hamrin Mountains, Salahuddin province.

The Prime Minister emphasized Iraq's commitment to eradicating terrorism, stating, 'There is no place for terrorists in Iraq.' The Joint Operations Command highlighted the importance of technical support and intelligence from international coalition forces in this mission, noting that identities of other deceased leaders will be confirmed through DNA tests.

Additionally, extensive caches of weapons and ammunition were captured. This development aligns with the recent US-Iraq agreement aiming to conclude the American-led military mission in Iraq next year. The coalition, formed to dismantle IS, underscores the strides made since IS lost territorial control in 2017 and 2019.

