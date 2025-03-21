Sudan Military Retakes Khartoum's Republican Palace, Marking Key Victory

In a significant development in Sudan's protracted conflict, the military has recaptured the Republican Palace in the capital city of Khartoum. This stronghold, a symbol of governmental power situated along the Nile River, fell into military possession after nearly two years of fierce contestation with rival paramilitary forces.

The palace, prominently featured on Sudanese currency and stamps, was regained under the leadership of army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, marking continued military advancements. Videos on social media showed soldiers citing Friday, the 21st day of Ramadan, during the operation.

Despite this victory over the Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, their presence remains in other regions, indicating that the fighting is far from over. The war has resulted in over 28,000 deaths, displaced millions, and triggered a massive humanitarian crisis, leaving families in famine-stricken areas struggling to survive.

(With inputs from agencies.)