Sudan Military Retakes Khartoum's Republican Palace, Marking Key Victory
Sudan's military has reclaimed the Republican Palace in Khartoum from rival paramilitary forces after almost two years of conflict in the capital. This significant victory could shift power dynamics but is unlikely to end the ongoing humanitarian crisis affecting millions and causing severe famine in Sudan.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant development in Sudan's protracted conflict, the military has recaptured the Republican Palace in the capital city of Khartoum. This stronghold, a symbol of governmental power situated along the Nile River, fell into military possession after nearly two years of fierce contestation with rival paramilitary forces.
The palace, prominently featured on Sudanese currency and stamps, was regained under the leadership of army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, marking continued military advancements. Videos on social media showed soldiers citing Friday, the 21st day of Ramadan, during the operation.
Despite this victory over the Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, their presence remains in other regions, indicating that the fighting is far from over. The war has resulted in over 28,000 deaths, displaced millions, and triggered a massive humanitarian crisis, leaving families in famine-stricken areas struggling to survive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
Europe is stronger than Russia and can win any conflict, says Poland's Tusk
Yemen: ‘Fear of a return to full conflict is palpable’, says UN envoy
Trump Mulls Sanctions and Tariffs to Halt Russo-Ukrainian Conflict