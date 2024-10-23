Supreme Court Rules States Have Authority Over Industrial Alcohol

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that states have the regulatory authority over the production, manufacture, and supply of industrial alcohol. This comes as an 8:1 majority overturned a previous judgment, which provided the Centre with exclusive regulatory powers.

The court's decision redefines the phrase 'intoxicating liquor' in the State List of the Constitution to encompass industrial alcohol. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud led the majority ruling, defining states' legislative capabilities in overseeing alcoholic substances potentially harmful to public health.

By overturning the 1990 ruling in the Synthetics & Chemicals Ltd. v. State of Uttar Pradesh case, the judgment has significant implications for legislative roles at state and national levels. The previous ruling granted regulatory control to the Centre under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951.

