Left Menu

Diplomatic Thaw: Modi and Xi Jinping's First Talks in Five Years

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first formal talks in five years, indicating improved relations after a 2020 military clash. The meeting took place at the BRICS summit in Russia, following an agreement to resolve a military stand-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:36 IST
Diplomatic Thaw: Modi and Xi Jinping's First Talks in Five Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held formal talks for the first time in half a decade. This marked an attempt to mend ties strained by a deadly military clash in 2020.

The discussions unfolded on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. The meeting came in the wake of New Delhi's announcement about reaching a crucial agreement with Beijing to address their prolonged military stand-off along the Himalayan border.

Both leaders seemed to signal a potential thaw in relations between the two Asian powerhouses, a move that could herald a new chapter of cooperation and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024