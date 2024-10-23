Diplomatic Thaw: Modi and Xi Jinping's First Talks in Five Years
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first formal talks in five years, indicating improved relations after a 2020 military clash. The meeting took place at the BRICS summit in Russia, following an agreement to resolve a military stand-off.
In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held formal talks for the first time in half a decade. This marked an attempt to mend ties strained by a deadly military clash in 2020.
The discussions unfolded on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. The meeting came in the wake of New Delhi's announcement about reaching a crucial agreement with Beijing to address their prolonged military stand-off along the Himalayan border.
Both leaders seemed to signal a potential thaw in relations between the two Asian powerhouses, a move that could herald a new chapter of cooperation and understanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
