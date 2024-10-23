Diplomatic Thaw: Modi and Xi Jinping's First Talks in Five Years

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held formal talks for the first time in half a decade. This marked an attempt to mend ties strained by a deadly military clash in 2020.

The discussions unfolded on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. The meeting came in the wake of New Delhi's announcement about reaching a crucial agreement with Beijing to address their prolonged military stand-off along the Himalayan border.

Both leaders seemed to signal a potential thaw in relations between the two Asian powerhouses, a move that could herald a new chapter of cooperation and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)