Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence in Shraddananda Case

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its stance on Swamy Shraddananda's life sentence, refusing to entertain his plea for a verdict review. Charged with murdering his wife, Shraddananda sought reconsideration of a 2008 judgment that ordered imprisonment for life.

The bench, presided over by Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan, heard arguments about potential violations of constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 21. Despite these arguments, the court maintained that such a sentence is legally permissible.

Shraddananda, implicated after the disappearance of his wife in 1991, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, later reduced to life imprisonment. As Shraddananda awaits a decision on his clemency appeal to the President, the court found no grounds for intervening in the current proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)