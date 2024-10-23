Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence in Shraddananda Case

The Supreme Court declined a plea by Swamy Shraddananda for a review of his life sentence for murdering his wife. Shraddananda argued his imprisonment violated constitutional rights. The court upheld its 2008 verdict while noting Shraddananda's representation to the President for clemency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its stance on Swamy Shraddananda's life sentence, refusing to entertain his plea for a verdict review. Charged with murdering his wife, Shraddananda sought reconsideration of a 2008 judgment that ordered imprisonment for life.

The bench, presided over by Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan, heard arguments about potential violations of constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 21. Despite these arguments, the court maintained that such a sentence is legally permissible.

Shraddananda, implicated after the disappearance of his wife in 1991, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, later reduced to life imprisonment. As Shraddananda awaits a decision on his clemency appeal to the President, the court found no grounds for intervening in the current proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

