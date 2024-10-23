Cambodia Fraudsters Exploit Digital Arrest Scam, Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 1.26 Crore
Cambodia-based conmen scammed a senior citizen in Ahmedabad out of Rs 1.26 crore by impersonating top Indian officials. The fraudsters exploited a 'digital arrest' ploy, convincing the victim he was under legal investigation. Four local accomplices were arrested, while the investigation continues.
Cambodia-based fraudsters executed a colossal scam on a senior citizen in Ahmedabad, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.26 crore. The conmen impersonated a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and even the Chief Justice of India, police reported on Wednesday.
The scammers coerced the victim under a pretended 'digital arrest,' making him transfer substantial sums of money while keeping him connected via video calls. Ahmedabad police have apprehended four individuals for aiding the crime by utilizing their bank accounts to facilitate the deceit.
The probe revealed that the calls to the victim originated from Cambodia, using 'dummy' accounts to funnel the stolen funds to local associates in Ahmedabad. The fraudsters have since converted these amounts into cryptocurrency. The investigation continues as two suspects remain at large.
